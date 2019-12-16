Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL), Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

The shares of Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $65 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Foot Locker Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Equal-Weight the FL stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $41. The stock was given Equal Weight rating by Barclays in its report released on November 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. Barclays was of a view that FL is Equal Weight in its latest report on November 13, 2019. Susquehanna thinks that FL is worth Positive rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $47.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.35.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $36.94 while ending the day at $37.13. During the trading session, a total of 3.91 million shares were traded which represents a -60.33% decline from the average session volume which is 2.44 million shares. FL had ended its last session trading at $38.70. Foot Locker Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.09, with a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 FL 52-week low price stands at $33.12 while its 52-week high price is $68.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Foot Locker Inc. generated 744.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -38.05%. Foot Locker Inc. has the potential to record 4.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on October 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Telsey Advisory Group also rated BBBY as Upgrade on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $16 suggesting that BBBY could down by -13.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $15.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.13% to reach $13.54/share. It started the day trading at $15.83 and traded between $15.07 and $15.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBBY’s 50-day SMA is 13.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.83. The stock has a high of $19.57 for the year while the low is $7.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 57.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.00%, as 56.56M FL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 47.09% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.79%. Looking further, the stock has raised 48.98% over the past 90 days while it gained 29.59% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more BBBY shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -560,144 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,045,709 shares of BBBY, with a total valuation of $219,366,437. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more BBBY shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $214,060,892 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares by 17.45% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,087,765 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,766,014 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. which are valued at $190,819,614. In the same vein, Contrarius Investment Management … decreased its Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 727,866 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,449,651 shares and is now valued at $181,515,912. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.