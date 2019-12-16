Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY), Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP)

The shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on September 19, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $45 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. Maxim Group was of a view that PLAY is Buy in its latest report on September 06, 2019. Jefferies thinks that PLAY is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 5.94% from its 52-Week high price while it is -33.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $39.04 while ending the day at $39.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a -60.81% decline from the average session volume which is 697660.0 shares. PLAY had ended its last session trading at $41.33. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.26 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.10, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.08, with a beta of 0.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 PLAY 52-week low price stands at $37.20 while its 52-week high price is $59.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. generated 20.88 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -650.0%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on July 15, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) is now rated as Underweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.49% to reach $4.78/share. It started the day trading at $4.8399 and traded between $4.58 and $4.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ENDP’s 50-day SMA is 4.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.04. The stock has a high of $12.49 for the year while the low is $1.97. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.75%, as 32.15M PLAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.85% of Endo International plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.34%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ENDP shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,479,213 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,689,182 shares of ENDP, with a total valuation of $160,981,045. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ENDP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $156,279,555 worth of shares.

Similarly, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its Endo International plc shares by 52.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 21,050,891 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 7,247,600 shares of Endo International plc which are valued at $106,938,526. In the same vein, Miller Value Partners LLC increased its Endo International plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,069,790 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,867,090 shares and is now valued at $75,524,817. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Endo International plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.