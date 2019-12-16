Two Stocks To Tuck Away: American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL), The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

The shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $12 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $20. Wolfe Research was of a view that AXL is Outperform in its latest report on October 02, 2018. Citigroup thinks that AXL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $13.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.53% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $10.48 while ending the day at $10.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a 29.7% incline from the average session volume which is 2.36 million shares. AXL had ended its last session trading at $11.04. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 AXL 52-week low price stands at $5.86 while its 52-week high price is $17.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. generated 375.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.41%. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on June 28, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $125. Barclays also rated PG as Upgrade on April 24, 2019, with its price target of $112 suggesting that PG could surge by 1.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $124.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.72% to reach $127.75/share. It started the day trading at $125.74 and traded between $123.79 and $125.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PG’s 50-day SMA is 121.76 while its 200-day SMA stands at 113.78. The stock has a high of $125.77 for the year while the low is $86.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.21%, as 22.32M AXL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.90% of The Procter & Gamble Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 77.69, while the P/B ratio is 6.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.38 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.03%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 2,729,625 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 217,676,413 shares of PG, with a total valuation of $26,569,582,971. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more PG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,615,976,442 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Procter & Gamble Company shares by 1.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 118,454,191 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,585,813 shares of The Procter & Gamble Company which are valued at $14,458,518,553. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its The Procter & Gamble Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 3,739,713 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 40,180,580 shares and is now valued at $4,904,441,595. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Procter & Gamble Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.