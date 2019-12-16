Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX), AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

The shares of Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2019. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Akorn Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on July 25, 2018. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $27. Jefferies was of a view that AKRX is Hold in its latest report on April 25, 2017. Gabelli & Co thinks that AKRX is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.80. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.04.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.52 while ending the day at $3.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.83 million shares were traded which represents a -31.6% decline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. AKRX had ended its last session trading at $3.69. Akorn Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.68, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 AKRX 52-week low price stands at $2.34 while its 52-week high price is $5.46.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Akorn Inc. generated 205.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -966.67%. Akorn Inc. has the potential to record -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on September 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $90. Piper Jaffray also rated ABBV as Upgrade on August 20, 2019, with its price target of $80 suggesting that ABBV could surge by 7.54% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.00% to reach $95.00/share. It started the day trading at $89.087 and traded between $87.33 and $87.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ABBV’s 50-day SMA is 82.22 while its 200-day SMA stands at 76.31. The stock has a high of $92.99 for the year while the low is $62.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 70.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.57%, as 68.40M AKRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.63% of AbbVie Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 24.45% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ABBV shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.21% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 256,382 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 119,629,462 shares of ABBV, with a total valuation of $10,495,092,701. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile sold more ABBV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,826,925,175 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its AbbVie Inc. shares by 2.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 68,783,527 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,516,048 shares of AbbVie Inc. which are valued at $6,034,378,824. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its AbbVie Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 796,728 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 66,709,632 shares and is now valued at $5,852,436,015. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of AbbVie Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.