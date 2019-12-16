Ride Out The Next Market Storm With SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM), Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:LTS)

The shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on November 13, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $23 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SSR Mining Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on March 01, 2019, to Neutral the SSRM stock while also putting a $14.70 price target. The stock had earned Sector Outperform rating from Scotia Howard Weil Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2018. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that SSRM is Outperform in its latest report on November 17, 2017.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $19.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 59.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.07.

The shares of the company added by 1.81% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.41 while ending the day at $16.84. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a -46.2% decline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. SSRM had ended its last session trading at $16.54. SSR Mining Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.26, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 SSRM 52-week low price stands at $10.59 while its 52-week high price is $17.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.23 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SSR Mining Inc. generated 474.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 82.61%. SSR Mining Inc. has the potential to record 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barrington Research published a research note on May 10, 2016 where it informed investors and clients that Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:LTS) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. Barrington Research also rated LTS as Initiated on October 17, 2012, with its price target of $2.25 suggesting that LTS could surge by 30.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.47/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.29% to reach $5.00/share. It started the day trading at $3.48 and traded between $3.47 and $3.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTS’s 50-day SMA is 2.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.95. The stock has a high of $4.02 for the year while the low is $1.81. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 490986.63 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.89%, as 657,382 SSRM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.67% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 34.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.57% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.43% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 186,068 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,857,724 shares of LTS, with a total valuation of $27,423,457. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,287,855 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,397,315 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -14,926 shares of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. which are valued at $11,856,629. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 66,945 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,166,760 shares and is now valued at $7,561,992. Following these latest developments, around 3.00% of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.