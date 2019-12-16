Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

The shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $108 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Royal Bank of Canada, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2018. Scotia Howard Weil was of a view that RY is Sector Outperform in its latest report on September 10, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that RY is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $111.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 37.37.

The shares of the company added by 0.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $78.80 while ending the day at $79.42. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a -53.37% decline from the average session volume which is 974330.0 shares. RY had ended its last session trading at $78.81. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a market cap of $113.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.67, with a beta of 1.08. RY 52-week low price stands at $65.76 while its 52-week high price is $82.58.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.68 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.79%. Royal Bank of Canada has the potential to record 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on October 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that QTS Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:QTS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Raymond James also rated QTS as Upgrade on July 31, 2019, with its price target of $50 suggesting that QTS could surge by 9.7% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $51.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.74% to reach $56.81/share. It started the day trading at $52.335 and traded between $50.88 and $51.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that QTS’s 50-day SMA is 52.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 47.77. The stock has a high of $55.13 for the year while the low is $34.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.73 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.87%, as 8.03M RY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.01% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 462.16, while the P/B ratio is 2.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 511.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.41%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.59% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more QTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 71,884 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,985,929 shares of QTS, with a total valuation of $423,813,252. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more QTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $226,215,227 worth of shares.

Similarly, Zimmer Partners LP decreased its QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares by 8.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,600,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -256,402 shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $137,982,000. In the same vein, Waddell & Reed Investment Managem… decreased its QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 4,633 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,492,478 shares and is now valued at $132,275,807. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of QTS Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.