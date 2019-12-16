Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT), Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

The shares of Planet Fitness Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on November 12, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $80 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Planet Fitness Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Imperial Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 14, 2019, to Outperform the PLNT stock while also putting a $72.50 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on September 03, 2019. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on August 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 72.50. Raymond James was of a view that PLNT is Outperform in its latest report on June 27, 2019. Macquarie thinks that PLNT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 85.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $80.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.34.

The shares of the company added by 0.18% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $72.03 while ending the day at $72.67. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a -12.88% decline from the average session volume which is 1.25 million shares. PLNT had ended its last session trading at $72.54. Planet Fitness Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 54.64, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.53, with a beta of 0.67. PLNT 52-week low price stands at $48.00 while its 52-week high price is $81.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.36 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Planet Fitness Inc. generated 250.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.56%. Planet Fitness Inc. has the potential to record 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on September 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $145. BofA/Merrill also rated ZTS as Downgrade on July 01, 2019, with its price target of $120 suggesting that ZTS could surge by 9.16% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $124.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.10% to reach $137.00/share. It started the day trading at $124.62 and traded between $123.15 and $124.45 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZTS’s 50-day SMA is 122.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 113.88. The stock has a high of $130.20 for the year while the low is $78.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 43.43%, as 4.98M PLNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.05% of Zoetis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.76, while the P/B ratio is 22.22. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.24%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ZTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 387,219 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,459,492 shares of ZTS, with a total valuation of $4,394,097,976. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more ZTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,712,049,267 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Zoetis Inc. shares by 0.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 19,599,989 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -151,917 shares of Zoetis Inc. which are valued at $2,362,190,674. Following these latest developments, around 0.29% of Zoetis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.