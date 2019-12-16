Ride Out The Next Market Storm With DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT), YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

The shares of DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $7 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DHT Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that DHT is Overweight in its latest report on October 19, 2018. Evercore ISI thinks that DHT is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.70.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.155 while ending the day at $7.21. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a 36.81% incline from the average session volume which is 2.43 million shares. DHT had ended its last session trading at $7.21. DHT Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.06 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 106.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 21.21, with a beta of 0.58. DHT Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 DHT 52-week low price stands at $3.60 while its 52-week high price is $7.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.06 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DHT Holdings Inc. generated 115.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 316.67%. DHT Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that YUM! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) is now rated as Sector Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $99.83/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.28% to reach $112.52/share. It started the day trading at $100.165 and traded between $98.90 and $100.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that YUM’s 50-day SMA is 103.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 106.74. The stock has a high of $119.72 for the year while the low is $86.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.07%, as 5.12M DHT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.70% of YUM! Brands Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.08M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -9.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.29% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more YUM shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.65% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 149,397 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,113,225 shares of YUM, with a total valuation of $2,326,808,361. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more YUM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,891,234,438 worth of shares.

Similarly, Magellan Asset Management Ltd. increased its YUM! Brands Inc. shares by 1.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,953,255 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 240,731 shares of YUM! Brands Inc. which are valued at $1,606,014,181. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its YUM! Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 257,270 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,233,314 shares and is now valued at $1,432,867,720. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of YUM! Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.