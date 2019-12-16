Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO), United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

The shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. (NYSE:SHO) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on July 17, 2019. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2019, to Outperform the SHO stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on December 18, 2018. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on May 31, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 17. Boenning & Scattergood was of a view that SHO is Outperform in its latest report on February 21, 2018. Raymond James thinks that SHO is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $14.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.68% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.79% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.01.

The shares of the company added by 0.78% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $13.97 while ending the day at $14.13. During the trading session, a total of 2.74 million shares were traded which represents a -50.75% decline from the average session volume which is 1.82 million shares. SHO had ended its last session trading at $14.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.15 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.81, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.05, with a beta of 1.09. SHO 52-week low price stands at $12.54 while its 52-week high price is $15.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. generated 776.25 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.33 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc. has the potential to record 1.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on November 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.47/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.01% to reach $110.06/share. It started the day trading at $89.43 and traded between $87.42 and $87.58 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAL’s 50-day SMA is 90.24 while its 200-day SMA stands at 86.87. The stock has a high of $96.03 for the year while the low is $77.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.96%, as 14.69M SHO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.83% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.13, while the P/B ratio is 1.98. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The PRIMECAP Management Co. sold more UAL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The PRIMECAP Management Co. selling -613,387 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,407,680 shares of UAL, with a total valuation of $3,471,432,704.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares by 0.71% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,202,715 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -144,042 shares of United Airlines Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,874,811,952. In the same vein, PAR Capital Management, Inc. decreased its United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,017,294 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 14,046,389 shares and is now valued at $1,303,504,899. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.