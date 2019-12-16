Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR), Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)

The shares of Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by William Blair in its latest research note that was published on October 30, 2019. William Blair wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Digital Realty Trust Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on September 19, 2019, to Equal-Weight the DLR stock while also putting a $122 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Guggenheim Markets when it published its report on September 11, 2019. That day the Guggenheim set price target on the stock to $132. Raymond James was of a view that DLR is Outperform in its latest report on June 06, 2019. Jefferies thinks that DLR is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 125.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $133.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 13.65% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 30.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.84% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $112.32 while ending the day at $113.71. During the trading session, a total of 2.84 million shares were traded which represents a -67.24% decline from the average session volume which is 1.7 million shares. DLR had ended its last session trading at $114.67. Digital Realty Trust Inc. currently has a market cap of $23.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 113.71, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.83, with a beta of 0.36. DLR 52-week low price stands at $100.05 while its 52-week high price is $136.32.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.67 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -0.6%. Digital Realty Trust Inc. has the potential to record 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on September 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. BofA/Merrill also rated DO as Reiterated on August 28, 2019, with its price target of $3.50 suggesting that DO could down by -1.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.09/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.82% to reach $6.05/share. It started the day trading at $6.27 and traded between $5.98 and $6.14 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DO’s 50-day SMA is 5.67 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.89. The stock has a high of $12.64 for the year while the low is $4.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.83%, as 30.24M DLR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.99% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.99%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -29.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.57% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Loews Corp. (Investment Portfolio… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 73,119,047 shares of DO, with a total valuation of $413,122,616. Contrarius Investment Management … meanwhile sold more DO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $75,175,188 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares by 3.01% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,866,024 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -305,779 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. which are valued at $55,743,036. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,107,834 shares and is now valued at $40,159,262. Following these latest developments, around 0.16% of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.