Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS), Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE)

The shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canada Goose Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on May 31, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that GOOS is Buy in its latest report on May 20, 2019. Wells Fargo thinks that GOOS is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $43.84. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -35.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.41.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $38.78 while ending the day at $38.86. During the trading session, a total of 2.79 million shares were traded which represents a -54.96% decline from the average session volume which is 1.8 million shares. GOOS had ended its last session trading at $40.16. GOOS 52-week low price stands at $31.67 while its 52-week high price is $59.94.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Canada Goose Holdings Inc. generated 25.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -67.44%. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on October 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTE) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.61% to reach $3.94/share. It started the day trading at $1.28 and traded between $1.21 and $1.22 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTE’s 50-day SMA is 1.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.52. The stock has a high of $2.32 for the year while the low is $1.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 34.52%, as 14.90M GOOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.04% of Baytex Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.12% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Baytex Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.