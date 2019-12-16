Mixed Analyst Attention: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ), The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

The shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on September 03, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $26 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zumiez Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Pivotal Research Group advised investors in its research note published on June 04, 2019, to Hold the ZUMZ stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2019. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $22. The stock was given Hold rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on March 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. B. Riley FBR was of a view that ZUMZ is Buy in its latest report on December 07, 2018. Jefferies thinks that ZUMZ is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 25, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 28.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $34.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.29% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.96% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $31.68 while ending the day at $32.01. During the trading session, a total of 613716.0 shares were traded which represents a -27.37% decline from the average session volume which is 481820.0 shares. ZUMZ had ended its last session trading at $33.68. Zumiez Inc. currently has a market cap of $869.07 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.08, with a beta of 1.46. Zumiez Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 ZUMZ 52-week low price stands at $17.57 while its 52-week high price is $35.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.75 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Zumiez Inc. generated 31.93 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -57.33%. Zumiez Inc. has the potential to record 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $31. Goldman also rated KHC as Downgrade on November 14, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that KHC could down by -1.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.06% to reach $31.03/share. It started the day trading at $32.12 and traded between $31.4086 and $31.60 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KHC’s 50-day SMA is 30.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.32. The stock has a high of $48.66 for the year while the low is $24.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.59 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.18%, as 14.97M ZUMZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.33% of The Kraft Heinz Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.11M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.11 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.64%. Looking further, the stock has raised 6.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 4.74% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Berkshire Hathaway, Inc. (Investm… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 325,634,818 shares of KHC, with a total valuation of $9,931,861,949. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more KHC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,576,849,207 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Kraft Heinz Company shares by 3.40% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 29,811,249 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 979,962 shares of The Kraft Heinz Company which are valued at $909,243,095. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Kraft Heinz Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 465,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 27,139,070 shares and is now valued at $827,741,635. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of The Kraft Heinz Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.