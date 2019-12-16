Mixed Analyst Attention: U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA), ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

The shares of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Johnson Rice in its latest research note that was published on November 05, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Johnson Rice wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on October 31, 2019, to Underweight the SLCA stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on October 30, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $5.50. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on October 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 8.50. R. F. Lafferty was of a view that SLCA is Hold in its latest report on September 10, 2019. Cowen thinks that SLCA is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $6.77. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 22.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.77% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.305 while ending the day at $5.37. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a 30.25% incline from the average session volume which is 2.14 million shares. SLCA had ended its last session trading at $5.76. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SLCA 52-week low price stands at $4.38 while its 52-week high price is $18.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. generated 187.29 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.47%. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. The Benchmark Company also rated ON as Initiated on September 20, 2019, with its price target of $26 suggesting that ON could surge by 2.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $23.16/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.13% to reach $23.74/share. It started the day trading at $23.585 and traded between $22.88 and $23.13 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ON’s 50-day SMA is 20.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.26. The stock has a high of $23.54 for the year while the low is $15.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 27.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.40%, as 26.10M SLCA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.45% of ON Semiconductor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 35.64, while the P/B ratio is 2.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Henderson Global Investors Ltd. bought more ON shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.34% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Henderson Global Investors Ltd. purchasing 547,097 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,372,606 shares of ON, with a total valuation of $888,269,851. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $823,882,824 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its ON Semiconductor Corporation shares by 9.74% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 28,335,924 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -3,056,085 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation which are valued at $608,372,288. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its ON Semiconductor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 178,768 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 18,048,614 shares and is now valued at $387,503,743. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.