Mixed Analyst Attention: The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

The shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of The Chemours Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Susquehanna advised investors in its research note published on August 20, 2019, to Positive the CC stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $16. SunTrust was of a view that CC is Hold in its latest report on August 05, 2019. Citigroup thinks that CC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 12, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $23.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.92% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.21% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.92.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.45% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.8566 while ending the day at $16.97. During the trading session, a total of 2.59 million shares were traded which represents a -2.8% decline from the average session volume which is 2.52 million shares. CC had ended its last session trading at $17.76. The Chemours Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CC 52-week low price stands at $11.71 while its 52-week high price is $41.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.59 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The The Chemours Company generated 694.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -77.97%. The Chemours Company has the potential to record 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.92/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.43% to reach $94.63/share. It started the day trading at $89.18 and traded between $87.54 and $88.54 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PLD’s 50-day SMA is 89.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 81.08. The stock has a high of $92.80 for the year while the low is $55.21. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.62%, as 13.02M CC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.07% of Prologis Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 31.45, while the P/B ratio is 2.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.16%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more PLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 627,349 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 81,806,115 shares of PLD, with a total valuation of $7,489,349,828. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more PLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,018,979,816 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Prologis Inc. shares by 2.51% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 40,365,779 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,039,327 shares of Prologis Inc. which are valued at $3,695,487,067. In the same vein, APG Asset Management US, Inc. decreased its Prologis Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 69,819 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,581,000 shares and is now valued at $2,250,390,550. Following these latest developments, around 0.67% of Prologis Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.