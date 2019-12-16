Mixed Analyst Attention: Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS), Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

The shares of Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $12 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Oil States International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on May 06, 2019, to Market Perform the OIS stock while also putting a $21 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on March 27, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. SunTrust was of a view that OIS is Buy in its latest report on November 12, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that OIS is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $15.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.82.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.62% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $16.41 while ending the day at $16.62. During the trading session, a total of 757123.0 shares were traded which represents a -51.55% decline from the average session volume which is 499580.0 shares. OIS had ended its last session trading at $17.61. Oil States International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 OIS 52-week low price stands at $11.73 while its 52-week high price is $21.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Oil States International Inc. generated 14.65 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -137.5%. Oil States International Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on October 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. JP Morgan also rated CL as Upgrade on April 29, 2019, with its price target of $70 suggesting that CL could surge by 3.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $67.23/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.17% to reach $71.53/share. It started the day trading at $68.87 and traded between $67.07 and $68.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CL’s 50-day SMA is 67.91 while its 200-day SMA stands at 70.24. The stock has a high of $76.41 for the year while the low is $57.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 12.69 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.04%, as 13.33M OIS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.56% of Colgate-Palmolive Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.61M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.43% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CL shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 772,997 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 76,057,377 shares of CL, with a total valuation of $5,158,211,308. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more CL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,800,545,583 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Colgate-Palmolive Company shares by 1.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 38,692,498 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 503,451 shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company which are valued at $2,624,125,214. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Colgate-Palmolive Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 361,992 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 33,456,670 shares and is now valued at $2,269,031,359. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.