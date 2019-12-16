Mixed Analyst Attention: Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT), Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)

The shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNAT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2018. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 08, 2018, to Buy the CNAT stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on November 02, 2017. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $17. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on March 16, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Stifel was of a view that CNAT is Buy in its latest report on December 20, 2016. H.C. Wainwright thinks that CNAT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 20, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 18.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.53.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.34 while ending the day at $0.36. During the trading session, a total of 540552.0 shares were traded which represents a -4.95% decline from the average session volume which is 515070.0 shares. CNAT had ended its last session trading at $0.38. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.10 CNAT 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $3.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 18.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.0%. Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stifel published a research note on October 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $7.57 and traded between $7.16 and $7.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRON’s 50-day SMA is 7.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.33. The stock has a high of $25.10 for the year while the low is $6.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 52.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.33%, as 57.55M CNAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 32.35% of Cronos Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.34 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.49%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.07% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.