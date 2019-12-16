Mixed Analyst Attention: Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC), ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL)

The shares of Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Chardan Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2017. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1.50 price target. Chardan Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Biocept Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Chardan Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on June 02, 2017, to Buy the BIOC stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2016. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $1.20. The stock was given Buy rating by H.C. Wainwright in its report released on August 19, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Aegis Capital was of a view that BIOC is Buy in its latest report on June 03, 2014.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 22.32.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.65% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.26 while ending the day at $0.26. During the trading session, a total of 5.89 million shares were traded which represents a -323.96% decline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. BIOC had ended its last session trading at $0.28. Biocept Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 BIOC 52-week low price stands at $0.24 while its 52-week high price is $3.72.

The Biocept Inc. generated 6.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -536.84%.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ArQule Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.38% to reach $17.00/share. It started the day trading at $20.08 and traded between $19.96 and $20.07 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ARQL’s 50-day SMA is 9.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.28. The stock has a high of $20.45 for the year while the low is $2.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.78%, as 19.07M BIOC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 16.07% of ArQule Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.85M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 107.60%. Looking further, the stock has raised 158.24% over the past 90 days while it gained 109.45% over the last six months.

Nantahala Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more ARQL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $96,476,407 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its ArQule Inc. shares by 9.97% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,266,955 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 749,539 shares of ArQule Inc. which are valued at $79,280,098. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its ArQule Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,414,745 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,203,608 shares and is now valued at $59,492,601. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of ArQule Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.