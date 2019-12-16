Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI), IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

The shares of Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Motorola Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on August 08, 2019, to Overweight the MSI stock while also putting a $195 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on July 17, 2019. JP Morgan was of a view that MSI is Underweight in its latest report on August 03, 2018. Credit Suisse thinks that MSI is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $186.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -11.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.50.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.91% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $159.83 while ending the day at $160.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.51 million shares were traded which represents a -25.11% decline from the average session volume which is 1.21 million shares. MSI had ended its last session trading at $161.97. Motorola Solutions Inc. currently has a market cap of $27.75 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.58, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.80, with a beta of 0.57. MSI 52-week low price stands at $108.25 while its 52-week high price is $182.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.91 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Motorola Solutions Inc. generated 1.14 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.56 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -32.98%. Motorola Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $145.29/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.30% to reach $176.06/share. It started the day trading at $146.78 and traded between $144.42 and $144.85 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IQV’s 50-day SMA is 144.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 146.49. The stock has a high of $164.13 for the year while the low is $104.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.44%, as 3.55M MSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.92% of IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 123.59, while the P/B ratio is 4.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.40M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.54 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.97% over the past 90 days while it gained 2.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more IQV shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.58% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,732,267 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,819,164 shares of IQV, with a total valuation of $2,893,201,561. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more IQV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,336,921,481 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares by 8.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,338,578 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 559,040 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. which are valued at $1,071,285,616. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its IQVIA Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 195,423 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,438,563 shares and is now valued at $793,921,427. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of IQVIA Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.