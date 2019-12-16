Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG), International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

The shares of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 14, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2019. UBS was of a view that CIG is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2018. JP Morgan thinks that CIG is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 10.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.83.

The shares of the company dipped by 0.00% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.125 while ending the day at $3.14. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a 60.17% incline from the average session volume which is 3.49 million shares. CIG had ended its last session trading at $3.14. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CIG 52-week low price stands at $2.85 while its 52-week high price is $4.11.

The Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais generated 217000.0 in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on March 20, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.72/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.54% to reach $20.36/share. It started the day trading at $15.035 and traded between $14.61 and $14.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IGT’s 50-day SMA is 14.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.66. The stock has a high of $17.85 for the year while the low is $11.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.41%, as 8.63M CIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.78% of International Game Technology PLC shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 92.66, while the P/B ratio is 1.14. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.38%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.61% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Boston Partners Global Investors,… bought more IGT shares, increasing its portfolio by 4,856.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Boston Partners Global Investors,… purchasing 8,125,678 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,293,003 shares of IGT, with a total valuation of $123,151,095. Lazard Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more IGT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $107,691,101 worth of shares.

Similarly, Invesco Advisers, Inc. increased its International Game Technology PLC shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,333,583 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,970 shares of International Game Technology PLC which are valued at $94,053,708. In the same vein, Marshall Wace North America LP increased its International Game Technology PLC shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,692,550 shares and is now valued at $84,534,368. Following these latest developments, around 51.53% of International Game Technology PLC stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.