Is There A Value in Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) And Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO)

The shares of Livongo Health Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on August 28, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $42 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Livongo Health Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SVB Leerink advised investors in its research note published on August 19, 2019, to Outperform the LVGO stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on August 19, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on August 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 42. Morgan Stanley was of a view that LVGO is Equal-Weight in its latest report on August 19, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets thinks that LVGO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $42.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $25.85 while ending the day at $25.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -2.84% decline from the average session volume which is 1.06 million shares. LVGO had ended its last session trading at $27.04. Livongo Health Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 11.00 LVGO 52-week low price stands at $15.12 while its 52-week high price is $45.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.26 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Livongo Health Inc. generated 349.82 million in revenue during the last quarter. Livongo Health Inc. has the potential to record -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Barclays also rated DPLO as Downgrade on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $3 suggesting that DPLO could surge by 7.53% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.25% to reach $4.25/share. It started the day trading at $3.95 and traded between $3.93 and $3.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DPLO’s 50-day SMA is 4.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.34. The stock has a high of $15.14 for the year while the low is $2.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.36%, as 6.49M LVGO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.24% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.73M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.75 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -32.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -30.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more DPLO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 58,643 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,632,789 shares of DPLO, with a total valuation of $44,458,863. Stephens Investment Management Gr… meanwhile sold more DPLO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $33,533,890 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. shares by 2.00% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,765,931 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 113,166 shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. which are valued at $29,694,545. In the same vein, Armistice Capital LLC increased its Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,200,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,400,000 shares and is now valued at $27,810,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.