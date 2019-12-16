Is There A Value in Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) And Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

The shares of Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ:FLDM) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Janney in its latest research note that was published on November 06, 2019. Janney wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fluidigm Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Buy the FLDM stock while also putting a $7 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 15, 2019. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $14. Piper Jaffray was of a view that FLDM is Overweight in its latest report on November 02, 2018. Mizuho thinks that FLDM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $8.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.93.

The shares of the company added by 4.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $3.00 while ending the day at $3.16. During the trading session, a total of 2.18 million shares were traded which represents a -141.72% decline from the average session volume which is 900740.0 shares. FLDM had ended its last session trading at $3.04. Fluidigm Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 FLDM 52-week low price stands at $2.12 while its 52-week high price is $14.90.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fluidigm Corporation generated 25.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -28.57%. Fluidigm Corporation has the potential to record -0.60 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $57. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.98/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.49% to reach $60.95/share. It started the day trading at $53.51 and traded between $52.57 and $53.24 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDLZ’s 50-day SMA is 53.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 52.78. The stock has a high of $56.72 for the year while the low is $38.78. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.54%, as 10.52M FLDM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.73% of Mondelez International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 19.96, while the P/B ratio is 2.87. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.83 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -1.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.76% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MDLZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 753,016 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 108,839,395 shares of MDLZ, with a total valuation of $5,718,421,813. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more MDLZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,528,364,576 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Mondelez International Inc. shares by 2.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 67,044,750 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,532,429 shares of Mondelez International Inc. which are valued at $3,522,531,165. In the same vein, Lindsell Train Ltd. increased its Mondelez International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,406,696 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 32,237,323 shares and is now valued at $1,693,748,950. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Mondelez International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.