Is There A Value in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) And J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP)

The shares of Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on December 06, 2019. The Services company has also assigned a $26 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Big Lots Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on June 03, 2019, to Market Perform the BIG stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on June 03, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on May 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. Goldman was of a view that BIG is Neutral in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that BIG is worth Equal-Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -32.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.25% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $26.36 while ending the day at $26.73. During the trading session, a total of 2.31 million shares were traded which represents a -43.36% decline from the average session volume which is 1.61 million shares. BIG had ended its last session trading at $28.21. Big Lots Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.1 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.66, with a beta of 1.29. Big Lots Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.10 BIG 52-week low price stands at $18.54 while its 52-week high price is $39.53.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.18 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Big Lots Inc. generated 61.79 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.53 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1588.89%. Big Lots Inc. has the potential to record 3.80 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that J. C. Penney Company Inc. (NYSE:JCP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $0.60. It started the day trading at $1.15 and traded between $1.10 and $1.11 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JCP’s 50-day SMA is 1.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.09. The stock has a high of $1.91 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 126.14 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.24%, as 111.96M BIG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.64% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 14.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 17.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more JCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 526,187 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,064,501 shares of JCP, with a total valuation of $46,402,886. Newport Trust Co. meanwhile bought more JCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $18,338,439 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares by 41.57% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 16,151,057 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,490,636 shares of J. C. Penney Company Inc. which are valued at $18,250,694. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its J. C. Penney Company Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 85,445 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,178,997 shares and is now valued at $10,372,267. Following these latest developments, around 5.40% of J. C. Penney Company Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.