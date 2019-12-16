Is There A Value in Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) And Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

The shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on August 14, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acorda Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Stifel in its report released on August 07, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 25. Piper Jaffray was of a view that ACOR is Overweight in its latest report on February 16, 2018. H.C. Wainwright thinks that ACOR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 17, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 31.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $5.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 18.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.35% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.74 while ending the day at $1.76. During the trading session, a total of 1.16 million shares were traded which represents a 28.35% incline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. ACOR had ended its last session trading at $1.84. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.25, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 ACOR 52-week low price stands at $1.49 while its 52-week high price is $17.57.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.52 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Acorda Therapeutics Inc. generated 119.91 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 178.85%. Acorda Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -2.90 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 27, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Barclays also rated UAA as Initiated on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $19 suggesting that UAA could surge by 5.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.24% to reach $20.65/share. It started the day trading at $19.90 and traded between $19.34 and $19.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UAA’s 50-day SMA is 19.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.65. The stock has a high of $27.72 for the year while the low is $16.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 32.74 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.49%, as 35.19M ACOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.22% of Under Armour Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 59.00, while the P/B ratio is 4.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.82 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.01%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -7.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.83% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more UAA shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 960,764 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,098,568 shares of UAA, with a total valuation of $493,001,950. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more UAA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $401,741,450 worth of shares.

Similarly, Adage Capital Management LP increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by 30.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,775,800 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,922,900 shares of Under Armour Inc. which are valued at $316,894,862. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Under Armour Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 73,355 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,443,967 shares and is now valued at $178,396,537. Following these latest developments, around 0.32% of Under Armour Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.