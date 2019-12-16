Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS), Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)?

The shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Kepler in its latest research note that was published on September 10, 2019. Kepler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of UBS Group AG, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Societe Generale Markets when it published its report on July 24, 2019. Societe Generale was of a view that UBS is Buy in its latest report on July 25, 2018. UBS thinks that UBS is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 23, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 290.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.25% from its 52-Week high price while it is -9.91% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.85.

The shares of the company added by 0.90% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $12.215 while ending the day at $12.27. During the trading session, a total of 3.0 million shares were traded which represents a -19.34% decline from the average session volume which is 2.51 million shares. UBS had ended its last session trading at $12.16. UBS Group AG currently has a market cap of $46.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.80, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.79, with a beta of 1.23. UBS 52-week low price stands at $10.12 while its 52-week high price is $13.62.

In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.37 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 57.14%. UBS Group AG has the potential to record 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.38/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.81% to reach $8.75/share. It started the day trading at $7.42 and traded between $7.20 and $7.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNH’s 50-day SMA is 8.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.84. The stock has a high of $14.31 for the year while the low is $7.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.42%, as 4.39M UBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.87% of Senior Housing Properties Trust shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.44%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.47% over the past 90 days while it lost -12.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more SNH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 731,447 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 35,515,837 shares of SNH, with a total valuation of $259,975,927. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more SNH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $215,060,231 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Senior Housing Properties Trust shares by 0.41% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 13,928,937 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -57,231 shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust which are valued at $101,959,819. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Senior Housing Properties Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,086,512 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,505,077 shares and is now valued at $54,937,164. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Senior Housing Properties Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.