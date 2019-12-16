Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR)?

The shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Suncor Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Macquarie Markets when it published its report on February 07, 2019. Macquarie was of a view that SU is Neutral in its latest report on December 04, 2018. Macquarie thinks that SU is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 16 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.89% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.80.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $31.70 while ending the day at $31.77. During the trading session, a total of 2.73 million shares were traded which represents a 2.27% incline from the average session volume which is 2.79 million shares. SU had ended its last session trading at $31.95. Suncor Energy Inc. currently has a market cap of $49.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.27, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.59, with a beta of 1.09. Suncor Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SU 52-week low price stands at $25.81 while its 52-week high price is $34.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Suncor Energy Inc. generated 1.58 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.91%. Suncor Energy Inc. has the potential to record 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:FR) is now rated as Buy. Even though the stock has been trading at $40.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.12% to reach $43.33/share. It started the day trading at $41.00 and traded between $40.40 and $40.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FR’s 50-day SMA is 41.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.85. The stock has a high of $43.24 for the year while the low is $27.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 57.14%, as 3.65M SU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.90% of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.86, while the P/B ratio is 3.05. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 762.79K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.11% over the past 90 days while it gained 10.63% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more FR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -96,965 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,667,154 shares of FR, with a total valuation of $794,847,417. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more FR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $686,824,853 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares by 0.17% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,670,373 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -12,843 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $326,604,482. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 156,062 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,722,731 shares and is now valued at $201,093,886. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.