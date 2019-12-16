Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX), California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)?

The shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $60 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Seagate Technology plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on September 20, 2019, to Market Perform the STX stock while also putting a $51 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $56. The stock was given Underweight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. The Benchmark Company was of a view that STX is Buy in its latest report on August 05, 2019. Cowen thinks that STX is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 05, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $55.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 66.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.59.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.49% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $58.585 while ending the day at $58.76. During the trading session, a total of 3.1 million shares were traded which represents a -24.37% decline from the average session volume which is 2.49 million shares. STX had ended its last session trading at $59.05. Seagate Technology plc currently has a market cap of $15.51 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.29, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.28, with a beta of 1.63. Seagate Technology plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 STX 52-week low price stands at $35.38 while its 52-week high price is $60.56.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Seagate Technology plc generated 1.78 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.86 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -36.89%. Seagate Technology plc has the potential to record 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Goldman also rated CRC as Downgrade on April 12, 2019, with its price target of $20 suggesting that CRC could surge by 54.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.21% to reach $19.25/share. It started the day trading at $9.15 and traded between $8.57 and $8.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CRC’s 50-day SMA is 7.78 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.30. The stock has a high of $30.18 for the year while the low is $4.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.06%, as 19.24M STX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 41.51% of California Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -619 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,997,570 shares of CRC, with a total valuation of $26,144,108. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more CRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $20,556,888 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its California Resources Corporation shares by 3.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,049,418 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 95,859 shares of California Resources Corporation which are valued at $19,943,194. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of California Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.