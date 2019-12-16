Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)?

The shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. The Utilities company has also assigned a $53 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FirstEnergy Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on November 05, 2019, to Equal-Weight the FE stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on October 24, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Mizuho in its report released on September 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 48.50. KeyBanc Capital Markets was of a view that FE is Overweight in its latest report on June 05, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that FE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $51.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -2.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.69.

The shares of the company added by 0.21% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $47.43 while ending the day at $47.95. During the trading session, a total of 3.18 million shares were traded which represents a 23.11% incline from the average session volume which is 4.14 million shares. FE had ended its last session trading at $47.85. FirstEnergy Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.86, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 FE 52-week low price stands at $35.33 while its 52-week high price is $49.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The FirstEnergy Corp. generated 750.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.61 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 34.21%. FirstEnergy Corp. has the potential to record 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on August 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.23% to reach $15.14/share. It started the day trading at $13.51 and traded between $13.29 and $13.34 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CS’s 50-day SMA is 12.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.23. The stock has a high of $13.62 for the year while the low is $10.23. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.89 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.57%, as 4.86M FE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.19% of Credit Suisse Group AG shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.07, while the P/B ratio is 0.73. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.99%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 17.02% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more CS shares, increasing its portfolio by 20.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 1,890,700 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,240,496 shares of CS, with a total valuation of $147,138,093. EARNEST Partners LLC meanwhile bought more CS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $98,846,766 worth of shares.

Similarly, Parametric Portfolio Associates L… increased its Credit Suisse Group AG shares by 10.14% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,686,938 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 339,501 shares of Credit Suisse Group AG which are valued at $48,262,018. In the same vein, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its Credit Suisse Group AG shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 384,748 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,518,809 shares and is now valued at $46,061,210. Following these latest developments, around 3.10% of Credit Suisse Group AG stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.