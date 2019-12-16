Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)?

The shares of DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on August 09, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DXC Technology Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on August 09, 2019, to Market Perform the DXC stock while also putting a $48 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on May 31, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $64. Cowen was of a view that DXC is Outperform in its latest report on November 26, 2018. MoffettNathanson thinks that DXC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 04, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 95.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $37.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 44.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.85.

The shares of the company added by 0.32% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $36.76 while ending the day at $37.52. During the trading session, a total of 2.92 million shares were traded which represents a 39.13% incline from the average session volume which is 4.8 million shares. DXC had ended its last session trading at $37.40. DXC Technology Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 DXC 52-week low price stands at $26.02 while its 52-week high price is $69.45.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.38 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The DXC Technology Company generated 2.88 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.74 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -61.59%. DXC Technology Company has the potential to record 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 05, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) is now rated as Outperform. Barclays also rated WPM as Downgrade on October 15, 2019, with its price target of $28 suggesting that WPM could surge by 19.78% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $27.69/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.81% to reach $35.14/share. It started the day trading at $28.30 and traded between $27.46 and $28.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WPM’s 50-day SMA is 27.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 25.07. The stock has a high of $30.90 for the year while the low is $16.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.97%, as 8.59M DXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.92% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 829.12, while the P/B ratio is 2.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.37%. Looking further, the stock has raised 5.42% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Templeton Investment Counsel LLC bought more WPM shares, increasing its portfolio by 127.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Templeton Investment Counsel LLC purchasing 21,106,236 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 37,633,088 shares of WPM, with a total valuation of $1,040,178,552. First Eagle Investment Management… meanwhile sold more WPM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $667,871,732 worth of shares.

Similarly, Van Eck Associates Corp. increased its Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares by 0.65% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,889,804 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 146,873 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. which are valued at $632,674,183. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 499,091 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,080,854 shares and is now valued at $333,914,805. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.