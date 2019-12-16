Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO), McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)?

The shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on September 24, 2019. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on September 04, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $2.70. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on September 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. Wolfe Research was of a view that CCO is Peer Perform in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Barrington Research thinks that CCO is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -56.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.57.

The shares of the company added by 3.17% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $2.49 while ending the day at $2.60. During the trading session, a total of 2.94 million shares were traded which represents a -38.24% decline from the average session volume which is 2.13 million shares. CCO had ended its last session trading at $2.52. CCO 52-week low price stands at $2.06 while its 52-week high price is $5.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.25 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. generated 341.81 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 128.0%. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on December 10, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $218. Telsey Advisory Group also rated MCD as Reiterated on December 06, 2019, with its price target of $220 suggesting that MCD could surge by 11.42% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $196.31/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.41% to reach $222.53/share. It started the day trading at $197.33 and traded between $195.34 and $197.12 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MCD’s 50-day SMA is 198.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 202.05. The stock has a high of $221.93 for the year while the low is $169.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.09%, as 6.74M CCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.90% of McDonald’s Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.96% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MCD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 539,816 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 66,377,548 shares of MCD, with a total valuation of $12,909,105,535. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more MCD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,632,057,404 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its McDonald’s Corporation shares by 2.11% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 36,815,475 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 759,452 shares of McDonald’s Corporation which are valued at $7,159,873,578. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its McDonald’s Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,833,239 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,093,446 shares and is now valued at $3,518,813,378. Following these latest developments, around 0.06% of McDonald’s Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.