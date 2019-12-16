Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT), British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)?

The shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Standpoint Research in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. Standpoint Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Caterpillar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on October 18, 2019, to Equal-Weight the CAT stock while also putting a $145 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on August 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 130. Buckingham Research was of a view that CAT is Neutral in its latest report on July 25, 2019. Atlantic Equities thinks that CAT is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $143.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 30.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.85% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $145.15 while ending the day at $145.53. During the trading session, a total of 3.28 million shares were traded which represents a 6.8% incline from the average session volume which is 3.52 million shares. CAT had ended its last session trading at $146.78. Caterpillar Inc. currently has a market cap of $81.12 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.12, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.63, with a beta of 1.51. Caterpillar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.54, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CAT 52-week low price stands at $111.75 while its 52-week high price is $148.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.66 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Caterpillar Inc. generated 7.91 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.14%. Caterpillar Inc. has the potential to record 10.87 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on July 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.40/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.30% to reach $45.37/share. It started the day trading at $40.88 and traded between $40.42 and $40.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BTI’s 50-day SMA is 36.77 while its 200-day SMA stands at 37.41. The stock has a high of $42.59 for the year while the low is $30.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 33.30%, as 2.15M CAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.10% of British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.79, while the P/B ratio is 1.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.66M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.48%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.94% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more BTI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -609,398 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,119,893 shares of BTI, with a total valuation of $876,168,962. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more BTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $389,619,527 worth of shares.

Similarly, Orbis Investment Management Ltd. increased its British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares by 82.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,200,257 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,247,941 shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. which are valued at $285,202,180. In the same vein, Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC increased its British American Tobacco p.l.c. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 65,100 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,592,746 shares and is now valued at $181,918,669. Following these latest developments, around 4.60% of British American Tobacco p.l.c. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.