Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS), Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)?

The shares of Zscaler Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zscaler Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BMO Capital Markets advised investors in its research note published on December 04, 2019, to Market Perform the ZS stock while also putting a $58 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on November 25, 2019. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $68. Goldman was of a view that ZS is Neutral in its latest report on November 12, 2019. Citigroup thinks that ZS is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 10 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $62.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.65% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.75.

The shares of the company added by 1.75% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $44.57 while ending the day at $45.98. During the trading session, a total of 1.48 million shares were traded which represents a 47.5% incline from the average session volume which is 2.82 million shares. ZS had ended its last session trading at $45.19. Zscaler Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 ZS 52-week low price stands at $34.21 while its 52-week high price is $89.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zscaler Inc. generated 69.35 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 70.0%. Zscaler Inc. has the potential to record -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $42.61/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.63% to reach $43.85/share. It started the day trading at $44.09 and traded between $42.57 and $42.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HWC’s 50-day SMA is 40.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.84. The stock has a high of $44.74 for the year while the low is $32.59. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.31%, as 4.33M ZS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.23% of Hancock Whitney Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.03. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 474.04K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.20%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more HWC shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 394,740 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,722,814 shares of HWC, with a total valuation of $394,843,477. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HWC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $361,757,454 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Hancock Whitney Corporation shares by 3.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,197,578 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 156,452 shares of Hancock Whitney Corporation which are valued at $170,463,643. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Hancock Whitney Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 198,513 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,506,842 shares and is now valued at $142,412,854. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Hancock Whitney Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.