Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW), Aon plc (NYSE:AON)?

The shares of WW International Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WW International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on November 06, 2019, to Neutral the WW stock while also putting a $33 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Craig Hallum Markets when it published its report on August 27, 2019. That day the Craig Hallum set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on August 07, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. B. Riley FBR was of a view that WW is Buy in its latest report on August 07, 2019. DA Davidson thinks that WW is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 32.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $35.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.17% from its 52-Week high price while it is -24.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.11.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.05% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $37.52 while ending the day at $37.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.53 million shares were traded which represents a 9.22% incline from the average session volume which is 1.68 million shares. WW had ended its last session trading at $37.98. WW 52-week low price stands at $16.71 while its 52-week high price is $50.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.68 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WW International Inc. generated 239.16 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.78 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.35%. WW International Inc. has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $205.88/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.13% to reach $203.35/share. It started the day trading at $206.56 and traded between $202.835 and $206.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AON’s 50-day SMA is 196.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 187.42. The stock has a high of $206.78 for the year while the low is $135.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.82%, as 1.56M WW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.67% of Aon plc shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 32.91, while the P/B ratio is 13.99. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 791.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.97 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.08%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.86% over the past 90 days while it gained 9.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Massachusetts Financial Services … sold more AON shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Massachusetts Financial Services … selling -1,030,201 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 21,333,916 shares of AON, with a total valuation of $4,343,798,637. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more AON shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,644,737,908 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Aon plc shares by 1.06% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,946,251 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 125,002 shares of Aon plc which are valued at $2,432,376,166. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Aon plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 186,132 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,508,882 shares and is now valued at $2,139,713,464. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Aon plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.