Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH), Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)?

The shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc. (NYSE:TPH) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on November 01, 2019. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TRI Pointe Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on October 15, 2019, to Outperform the TPH stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Susquehanna Markets when it published its report on April 17, 2019. That day the Susquehanna set price target on the stock to $14. Evercore ISI was of a view that TPH is In-line in its latest report on October 25, 2018. Evercore ISI thinks that TPH is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $16.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.49% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.80% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.15.

The shares of the company added by 0.06% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.57 while ending the day at $15.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.41 million shares were traded which represents a 29.67% incline from the average session volume which is 2.01 million shares. TPH had ended its last session trading at $15.70. TPH 52-week low price stands at $10.37 while its 52-week high price is $16.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.44 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -79.55%. TRI Pointe Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

The stock has a high of $10.28 for the year while the low is $9.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 206248.88 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.05%, as 206,352 TPH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.52% of Gores Holdings III Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 101.39, while the P/B ratio is 102.40. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 188.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.10%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.79% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.12% over the last six months.

This move now sees The TD Asset Management, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,900,000 shares of GRSH, with a total valuation of $29,522,000.

Similarly, Linden Advisors LP increased its Gores Holdings III Inc. shares by 33.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,808,200 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 451,200 shares of Gores Holdings III Inc. which are valued at $18,407,476.