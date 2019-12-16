Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC), ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)?

The shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on November 18, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 12, 2019, to Overweight the MMC stock while also putting a $118 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Keefe Bruyette Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. That day the Keefe Bruyette set price target on the stock to $99. The stock was given Neutral rating by Goldman in its report released on April 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 98. Wells Fargo was of a view that MMC is Market Perform in its latest report on April 05, 2019. Raymond James thinks that MMC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $108.13. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 48.78% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.54.

The shares of the company added by 0.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $109.05 while ending the day at $110.54. During the trading session, a total of 1.43 million shares were traded which represents a 10.73% incline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. MMC had ended its last session trading at $110.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. currently has a market cap of $55.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 37.40, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.13, with a beta of 0.74. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 MMC 52-week low price stands at $74.30 while its 52-week high price is $110.47.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.77 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -41.56%. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. has the potential to record 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on November 14, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. B. Riley FBR also rated PUMP as Reiterated on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that PUMP could surge by 24.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.99/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.10% to reach $13.22/share. It started the day trading at $10.27 and traded between $9.77 and $10.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PUMP’s 50-day SMA is 8.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.48. The stock has a high of $25.38 for the year while the low is $7.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.11%, as 9.43M MMC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.30% of ProPetro Holding Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.14, while the P/B ratio is 1.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more PUMP shares, increasing its portfolio by 6.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 715,220 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,575,273 shares of PUMP, with a total valuation of $99,778,853. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more PUMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $74,757,355 worth of shares.

Similarly, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its ProPetro Holding Corp. shares by 186.74% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,276,440 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,133,807 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. which are valued at $28,242,913. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its ProPetro Holding Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 389,532 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,155,567 shares and is now valued at $27,200,988. Following these latest developments, around 21.36% of ProPetro Holding Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.