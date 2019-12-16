Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY), Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)?

The shares of HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on October 07, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $56 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HealthEquity Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on September 09, 2019, to Strong Buy the HQY stock while also putting a $80 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on July 19, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on June 05, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HQY is Neutral in its latest report on March 01, 2019. SunTrust thinks that HQY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 81.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $76.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 42.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 74.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $70.64 while ending the day at $71.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a -95.86% decline from the average session volume which is 700560.0 shares. HQY had ended its last session trading at $71.60. HealthEquity Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 83.38, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.42, with a beta of 1.47. HQY 52-week low price stands at $50.29 while its 52-week high price is $85.07.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HealthEquity Inc. generated 174.56 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.36 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 44.74%. HealthEquity Inc. has the potential to record 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Even though the stock has been trading at $121.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.64% to reach $140.25/share. It started the day trading at $123.11 and traded between $120.555 and $121.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LBRDK’s 50-day SMA is 115.68 while its 200-day SMA stands at 104.06. The stock has a high of $121.82 for the year while the low is $68.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.89%, as 7.50M HQY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.91% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 554.05, while the P/B ratio is 2.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 666.15K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.47%. Looking further, the stock has raised 12.34% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.07% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LBRDK shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 352,819 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,451,224 shares of LBRDK, with a total valuation of $1,607,286,756.

Similarly, Soros Fund Management LLC decreased its Liberty Broadband Corporation shares by 2.86% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,042,696 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -207,600 shares of Liberty Broadband Corporation which are valued at $841,531,745. In the same vein, Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its Liberty Broadband Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 52,811 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,544,209 shares and is now valued at $781,967,533. Following these latest developments, around 3.30% of Liberty Broadband Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.