Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH), Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS)?

The shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by CFRA in its latest research note that was published on November 07, 2019. CFRA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of DISH Network Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on October 04, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on August 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 44. Barclays was of a view that DISH is Underweight in its latest report on July 29, 2019. MoffettNathanson thinks that DISH is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 25, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 30.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $39.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.31% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $33.955 while ending the day at $34.13. During the trading session, a total of 1.37 million shares were traded which represents a 35.58% incline from the average session volume which is 2.12 million shares. DISH had ended its last session trading at $34.23. DISH Network Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 DISH 52-week low price stands at $23.13 while its 52-week high price is $44.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.66 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The DISH Network Corporation generated 1.4 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.60 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.03%. DISH Network Corporation has the potential to record 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) is now rated as Neutral. Oppenheimer also rated ADS as Upgrade on November 11, 2019, with its price target of $125 suggesting that ADS could surge by 13.8% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $108.94/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.02% to reach $127.67/share. It started the day trading at $112.10 and traded between $108.95 and $110.05 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADS’s 50-day SMA is 109.88 while its 200-day SMA stands at 139.20. The stock has a high of $182.95 for the year while the low is $99.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.24 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.64%, as 1.82M DISH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.08% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.22, while the P/B ratio is 3.59. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 844.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more ADS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 139,727 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,660,362 shares of ADS, with a total valuation of $498,239,301. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ADS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $230,280,398 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares by 6.50% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,868,962 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -129,925 shares of Alliance Data Systems Corporation which are valued at $199,810,727. In the same vein, Lyrical Asset Management LP decreased its Alliance Data Systems Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 88,497 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,505,102 shares and is now valued at $160,910,455. Following these latest developments, around 2.40% of Alliance Data Systems Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.