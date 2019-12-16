Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ), Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)?

The shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on September 19, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $42 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cousins Properties Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2018, to Market Perform the CUZ stock while also putting a $9.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on December 04, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Stifel in its report released on August 01, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10.50. Robert W. Baird was of a view that CUZ is Outperform in its latest report on May 16, 2017. Stifel thinks that CUZ is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 18, 2016 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $44.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.51.

The shares of the company added by 0.10% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $38.94 while ending the day at $39.46. During the trading session, a total of 1.39 million shares were traded which represents a -46.59% decline from the average session volume which is 945300.0 shares. CUZ had ended its last session trading at $39.42. CUZ 52-week low price stands at $30.12 while its 52-week high price is $41.01.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.56%. Cousins Properties Incorporated has the potential to record 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on November 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $94. Even though the stock has been trading at $73.71/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.77% to reach $94.05/share. It started the day trading at $75.95 and traded between $73.71 and $75.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZEN’s 50-day SMA is 72.54 while its 200-day SMA stands at 80.79. The stock has a high of $94.89 for the year while the low is $50.05. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.15%, as 7.96M CUZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.20% of Zendesk Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.99M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 1.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -13.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more ZEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 2,321,038 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,454,061 shares of ZEN, with a total valuation of $904,870,819. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ZEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $788,062,209 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Zendesk Inc. shares by 0.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,667,221 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,685 shares of Zendesk Inc. which are valued at $447,710,459. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Zendesk Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 185,330 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,904,601 shares and is now valued at $387,463,479. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Zendesk Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.