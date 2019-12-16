Is It Crazy To Buy Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) And Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

The shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tiffany & Co., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Hold the TIF stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2019. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $126. Deutsche Bank was of a view that TIF is Buy in its latest report on October 28, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that TIF is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 28, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 140.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 18 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $131.79. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -0.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 76.53.

The shares of the company added by 0.10% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $133.42 while ending the day at $133.70. During the trading session, a total of 2.93 million shares were traded which represents a 10.42% incline from the average session volume which is 3.27 million shares. TIF had ended its last session trading at $133.57. Tiffany & Co. currently has a market cap of $16.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.67, with a beta of 1.66. Tiffany & Co. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 TIF 52-week low price stands at $73.04 while its 52-week high price is $134.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.65 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tiffany & Co. generated 489.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -146.15%. Tiffany & Co. has the potential to record 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on August 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.50/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.60% to reach $25.22/share. It started the day trading at $13.09 and traded between $12.45 and $12.82 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ITCI’s 50-day SMA is 9.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.83. The stock has a high of $15.46 for the year while the low is $6.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.10%, as 10.80M TIF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.03% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 925.96K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.74%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… sold more ITCI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -25.91% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling -2,143,200 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,126,993 shares of ITCI, with a total valuation of $59,493,102. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ITCI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $39,934,861 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares by 71.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,015,760 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,667,728 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. which are valued at $38,993,030. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 64,516 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,526,463 shares and is now valued at $34,241,956. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.