Is It Crazy To Buy Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) And Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

The shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on October 08, 2019. The Financial company has also assigned a $32 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Citizens Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Argus advised investors in its research note published on July 29, 2019, to Buy the CFG stock while also putting a $43 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on July 12, 2019. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $35. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on July 10, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 38. Argus was of a view that CFG is Hold in its latest report on June 19, 2019. Citigroup thinks that CFG is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $41.11. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -1.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.08% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $39.91 while ending the day at $40.12. During the trading session, a total of 3.1 million shares were traded which represents a 20.36% incline from the average session volume which is 3.89 million shares. CFG had ended its last session trading at $40.56. Citizens Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $17.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.84, with a beta of 1.47. CFG 52-week low price stands at $27.62 while its 52-week high price is $40.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Needham published a research note on November 22, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $61.77/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.21% to reach $67.23/share. It started the day trading at $62.10 and traded between $61.08 and $61.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTSH’s 50-day SMA is 61.80 while its 200-day SMA stands at 64.41. The stock has a high of $74.85 for the year while the low is $56.73. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.14%, as 9.17M CFG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.69% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.72, while the P/B ratio is 3.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CTSH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,163,883 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,960,263 shares of CTSH, with a total valuation of $2,690,072,461. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more CTSH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,688,011,299 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares by 1.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 22,691,386 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -313,600 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation which are valued at $1,454,744,756. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,427,604 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 20,930,969 shares and is now valued at $1,341,884,423. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.