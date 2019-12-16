Is A Downturn Overdue? SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC), VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)?

The shares of SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SunCoke Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on September 30, 2019, to Neutral the SXC stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on April 03, 2018. That day the Seaport Global Securities set price target on the stock to $13. FBR & Co. was of a view that SXC is Outperform in its latest report on October 21, 2016. BofA/Merrill thinks that SXC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.48.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.24% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $5.56 while ending the day at $5.64. During the trading session, a total of 656943.0 shares were traded which represents a 44.33% incline from the average session volume which is 1.18 million shares. SXC had ended its last session trading at $5.89. SunCoke Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.50, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 SXC 52-week low price stands at $4.55 while its 52-week high price is $11.36.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The SunCoke Energy Inc. generated 93.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.03 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.92%. SunCoke Energy Inc. has the potential to record 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on January 16, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. Canaccord Genuity also rated VBIV as Initiated on November 01, 2017, with its price target of $10 suggesting that VBIV could surge by 88.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.13% to reach $8.25/share. It started the day trading at $1.05 and traded between $0.94 and $0.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VBIV’s 50-day SMA is 0.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.15. The stock has a high of $2.20 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.10%, as 4.98M SXC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.65% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.93%. Looking further, the stock has raised 32.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 50.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Perceptive Advisors LLC bought more VBIV shares, increasing its portfolio by 77.07% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC purchasing 20,000,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 45,951,556 shares of VBIV, with a total valuation of $41,264,497. Menora Mivtachim Insurance Ltd. meanwhile bought more VBIV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,723,361 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by 4.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,905,734 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 178,700 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc. which are valued at $3,507,349. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its VBI Vaccines Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 36,333 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,731,991 shares and is now valued at $2,453,328. Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.