Is A Downturn Overdue? Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX), Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)?

The shares of Lilis Energy Inc. (NYSE:LLEX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Seaport Global Securities in its latest research note that was published on October 10, 2019. Seaport Global Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lilis Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on March 29, 2019. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $2. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Northland Capital in its report released on March 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1.50. CapitalOne was of a view that LLEX is Equal Weight in its latest report on December 20, 2018. IFS Securities thinks that LLEX is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.02. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 6.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -93.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 29.19.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.01% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $0.13 while ending the day at $0.14. During the trading session, a total of 601645.0 shares were traded which represents a -37.83% decline from the average session volume which is 436520.0 shares. LLEX had ended its last session trading at $0.14. LLEX 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $2.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lilis Energy Inc. generated 4.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. Lilis Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on December 06, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $500. China Renaissance also rated TSLA as Downgrade on November 26, 2019, with its price target of $346 suggesting that TSLA could down by -22.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $359.68/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.36% to reach $292.67/share. It started the day trading at $365.21 and traded between $354.64 and $358.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSLA’s 50-day SMA is 312.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 257.99. The stock has a high of $377.87 for the year while the low is $176.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.61 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.41%, as 28.65M LLEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.11% of Tesla Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.45M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.70%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.60% over the past 90 days while it gained 59.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Baillie Gifford & Co. bought more TSLA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Baillie Gifford & Co. purchasing 41,839 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,451,571 shares of TSLA, with a total valuation of $4,438,211,336. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more TSLA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,378,639,050 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Tesla Inc. shares by 2.91% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,779,368 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 219,886 shares of Tesla Inc. which are valued at $2,566,724,678. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Tesla Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 264,109 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,993,229 shares and is now valued at $1,647,465,976. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Tesla Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.