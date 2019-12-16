Is A Downturn Overdue? Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN), EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT)?

The shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Flexion Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BTIG Research advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Buy the FLXN stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from The Benchmark Company Markets when it published its report on May 09, 2019. That day the The Benchmark Company set price target on the stock to $19. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on January 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. The Benchmark Company was of a view that FLXN is Hold in its latest report on January 04, 2019. The Benchmark Company thinks that FLXN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 28, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 39.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 10 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $27.10. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 125.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.42.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.92% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $19.69 while ending the day at $19.80. During the trading session, a total of 641891.0 shares were traded which represents a 1.64% incline from the average session volume which is 652620.0 shares. FLXN had ended its last session trading at $20.82. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 26.57, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.60 FLXN 52-week low price stands at $8.76 while its 52-week high price is $21.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.00 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Flexion Therapeutics Inc. generated 87.77 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.96 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -7.0%. Flexion Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on November 25, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.46/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.69% to reach $14.11/share. It started the day trading at $9.6804 and traded between $9.20 and $9.30 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQT’s 50-day SMA is 9.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 14.70. The stock has a high of $21.86 for the year while the low is $8.34. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.75 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 11.31%, as 20.87M FLXN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.28% of EQT Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.93M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.52% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more EQT shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 1,875,597 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,276,583 shares of EQT, with a total valuation of $238,124,570. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EQT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $211,053,250 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its EQT Corporation shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 20,836,647 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -206,839 shares of EQT Corporation which are valued at $181,903,928. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its EQT Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 788,694 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,484,185 shares and is now valued at $108,986,935. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of EQT Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.