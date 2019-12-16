Is A Downturn Overdue? Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)?

The shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on December 12, 2019. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from SVB Leerink Markets when it published its report on November 07, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by SVB Leerink in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that AMRX is Sector Perform in its latest report on July 11, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that AMRX is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 109.69% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.14.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.56% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $4.63 while ending the day at $4.76. During the trading session, a total of 8.9 million shares were traded which represents a -263.31% decline from the average session volume which is 2.45 million shares. AMRX had ended its last session trading at $5.04. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 12.44, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.50 AMRX 52-week low price stands at $2.27 while its 52-week high price is $16.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 217.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. JP Morgan also rated MOS as Downgrade on November 13, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that MOS could surge by 29.06% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.74% to reach $26.26/share. It started the day trading at $19.40 and traded between $18.59 and $18.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MOS’s 50-day SMA is 19.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.67. The stock has a high of $33.91 for the year while the low is $17.36. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.12%, as 12.51M AMRX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.66% of The Mosaic Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.29M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.89% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more MOS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.41% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,350,984 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,218,406 shares of MOS, with a total valuation of $728,060,634. Boston Partners Global Investors,… meanwhile bought more MOS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $391,800,245 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Mosaic Company shares by 2.66% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,103,438 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 521,591 shares of The Mosaic Company which are valued at $382,970,494. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Mosaic Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 42,817 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 17,549,295 shares and is now valued at $334,314,070. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of The Mosaic Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.