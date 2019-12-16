Expensive Market, What To Buy? Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI), Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

The shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on December 13, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Office Properties Income Trust, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on June 28, 2019, to Sector Perform the OPI stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on May 08, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $25.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $33.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -13.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 34.93.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.14% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $30.43 while ending the day at $30.90. During the trading session, a total of 529460.0 shares were traded which represents a -140.48% decline from the average session volume which is 220170.0 shares. OPI had ended its last session trading at $32.92. OPI 52-week low price stands at $23.36 while its 52-week high price is $35.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.65 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 208.97%. Office Properties Income Trust has the potential to record 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Berenberg published a research note on December 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) is now rated as Hold. BofA/Merrill also rated COLD as Reiterated on August 15, 2019, with its price target of $42.50 suggesting that COLD could surge by 17.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $33.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.30% to reach $40.06/share. It started the day trading at $34.00 and traded between $32.32 and $33.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COLD’s 50-day SMA is 37.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 34.15. The stock has a high of $40.42 for the year while the low is $24.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.98 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.68%, as 18.85M OPI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.71% of Americold Realty Trust shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 188.91, while the P/B ratio is 3.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.64 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -10.87%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more COLD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 188,282 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,944,751 shares of COLD, with a total valuation of $1,013,661,533. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more COLD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $403,400,012 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Americold Realty Trust shares by 4.77% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,372,209 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 381,029 shares of Americold Realty Trust which are valued at $314,962,503. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Americold Realty Trust shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,420,306 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,119,547 shares and is now valued at $267,837,358. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Americold Realty Trust stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.