Expensive Market, What To Buy? L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB), ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

The shares of L Brands Inc. (NYSE:LB) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on November 22, 2019. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of L Brands Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on November 22, 2019, to Market Perform the LB stock while also putting a $19 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $16. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on November 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. Credit Suisse was of a view that LB is Underperform in its latest report on October 18, 2019. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that LB is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 22.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 12.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.48% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.22% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $17.69 while ending the day at $17.70. During the trading session, a total of 7.6 million shares were traded which represents a -10.31% decline from the average session volume which is 6.89 million shares. LB had ended its last session trading at $18.48. LB 52-week low price stands at $15.80 while its 52-week high price is $31.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The L Brands Inc. generated 340.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10600.0%. L Brands Inc. has the potential to record 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on December 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. Even though the stock has been trading at $37.78/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.28% to reach $28.44/share. It started the day trading at $38.745 and traded between $37.75 and $38.64 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VIAC’s 50-day SMA is 38.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.47. The stock has a high of $53.71 for the year while the low is $35.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.66%, as 18.66M LB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.84% of ViacomCBS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.01, while the P/B ratio is 2.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.86M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.72%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.28% over the past 90 days while it lost -21.38% over the last six months.

Similarly, Ashburton Fund Managers (Pty) Ltd… decreased its ViacomCBS Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 255 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of ViacomCBS Inc. which are valued at $0. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of ViacomCBS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.