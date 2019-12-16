Expensive Market, What To Buy? Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO), Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV)

The shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Williams Capital Group in its latest research note that was published on August 19, 2019. Williams Capital Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Wells Fargo in its report released on May 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. Stephens was of a view that CRZO is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2019. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that CRZO is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $11.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.30% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.61.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.11% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $7.39 while ending the day at $7.46. During the trading session, a total of 2.68 million shares were traded which represents a 59.82% incline from the average session volume which is 6.66 million shares. CRZO had ended its last session trading at $7.78. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. currently has a market cap of $720.49 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.14, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.04, with a beta of 2.14. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 CRZO 52-week low price stands at $6.15 while its 52-week high price is $14.28.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.69 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. generated 2.28 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 18.84%. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. has the potential to record 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) is now rated as Neutral. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated CORV as Initiated on September 03, 2019, with its price target of $6 suggesting that CORV could surge by 85.24% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.28% to reach $2.71/share. It started the day trading at $0.40 and traded between $0.3711 and $0.40 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CORV’s 50-day SMA is 1.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.32. The stock has a high of $4.44 for the year while the low is $0.37. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 544791.31 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.09%, as 418,999 CRZO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.85% of Correvio Pharma Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -81.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -85.64% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.05% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Correvio Pharma Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.