Analysts Turn Mixed On TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP), Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

The shares of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on May 29, 2019. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TC Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Sell rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on January 03, 2019. UBS was of a view that TRP is Neutral in its latest report on October 04, 2018. Wells Fargo thinks that TRP is worth Market Perform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -3.34% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.88% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $50.81 while ending the day at $50.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.55 million shares were traded which represents a -11.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. TRP had ended its last session trading at $51.38. TC Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $47.88 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 16.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 5.99, with a beta of 0.80. TC Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.88, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 TRP 52-week low price stands at $34.58 while its 52-week high price is $52.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.79 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TC Energy Corporation generated 1.7 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 1.27%. TC Energy Corporation has the potential to record 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at DA Davidson published a research note on July 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Limelight Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.70. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.02% to reach $4.83/share. It started the day trading at $4.03 and traded between $3.86 and $3.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LLNW’s 50-day SMA is 4.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.13. The stock has a high of $4.72 for the year while the low is $2.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.21%, as 6.22M TRP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.59% of Limelight Networks Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.82%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.05% over the past 90 days while it gained 42.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more LLNW shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.52% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 318,791 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,369,440 shares of LLNW, with a total valuation of $31,467,509. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LLNW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $25,229,611 worth of shares.

Similarly, Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its Limelight Networks Inc. shares by 11.71% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,901,954 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 618,836 shares of Limelight Networks Inc. which are valued at $25,201,344. In the same vein, Federated Global Investment Manag… increased its Limelight Networks Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 357,001 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,682,001 shares and is now valued at $19,992,144. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Limelight Networks Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.