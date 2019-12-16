Analysts Turn Mixed On LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM), Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)

The shares of LogMeIn Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of LogMeIn Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on October 25, 2019, to Underweight the LOGM stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Berenberg Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. That day the Berenberg set price target on the stock to $91. Mizuho was of a view that LOGM is Neutral in its latest report on March 14, 2019. Oppenheimer thinks that LOGM is worth Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $81.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 33.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.22.

The shares of the company added by 2.09% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $79.995 while ending the day at $82.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a -132.48% decline from the average session volume which is 634300.0 shares. LOGM had ended its last session trading at $80.81. LogMeIn Inc. currently has a market cap of $3.94 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 239.13, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 108.70, with a beta of 1.13. LogMeIn Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.07, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.50 LOGM 52-week low price stands at $62.02 while its 52-week high price is $96.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The LogMeIn Inc. generated 119.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.90 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.71%. LogMeIn Inc. has the potential to record 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on August 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $5.81/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.96% to reach $9.99/share. It started the day trading at $5.94 and traded between $5.37 and $5.58 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $18.20 for the year while the low is $3.80. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 821667.63 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.80%, as 852,891 LOGM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.90% of Yunji Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 301.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The TBP Investment Advisory (HK) Ltd. sold more YJ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The TBP Investment Advisory (HK) Ltd. selling -274,920 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,173,639 shares of YJ, with a total valuation of $52,035,874. Yong Rong (HK) Asset Management L… meanwhile bought more YJ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,260,540 worth of shares.

Similarly, Yiheng Capital LLC decreased its Yunji Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 550,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Yunji Inc. which are valued at $2,172,500. In the same vein, Keel Capital AB decreased its Yunji Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 320,400 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 320,400 shares and is now valued at $1,265,580.