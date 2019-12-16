Analysts Turn Mixed On L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX), Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

The shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on December 10, 2019. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of L3Harris Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 06, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $259. The stock was given Buy rating by SunTrust in its report released on July 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 220.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $246.61. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.88% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.04.

The shares of the company added by 1.99% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $195.78 while ending the day at $200.18. During the trading session, a total of 1.51 million shares were traded which represents a -5.94% decline from the average session volume which is 1.43 million shares. LHX had ended its last session trading at $196.28. L3Harris Technologies Inc. currently has a market cap of $44.56 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.11, with a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.31, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 LHX 52-week low price stands at $123.24 while its 52-week high price is $217.31.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.58 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The L3Harris Technologies Inc. generated 1.0 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 24.03%. L3Harris Technologies Inc. has the potential to record 10.00 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Goldman also rated NOMD as Initiated on June 27, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that NOMD could surge by 18.56% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $20.12/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.53% to reach $25.33/share. It started the day trading at $20.70 and traded between $20.12 and $20.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NOMD’s 50-day SMA is 20.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.85. The stock has a high of $23.06 for the year while the low is $15.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.42%, as 2.45M LHX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.41% of Nomad Foods Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 23.34, while the P/B ratio is 1.46. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 974.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -0.39%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.50% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… sold more NOMD shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… selling -86,648 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,810,698 shares of NOMD, with a total valuation of $353,024,658. Boston Partners Global Investors,… meanwhile bought more NOMD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $236,005,770 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Nomad Foods Limited shares by 12.88% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,277,330 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,518,750 shares of Nomad Foods Limited which are valued at $215,823,930. In the same vein, Investec Asset Management Ltd. decreased its Nomad Foods Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,041,626 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,354,637 shares and is now valued at $175,447,377. Following these latest developments, around 14.32% of Nomad Foods Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.