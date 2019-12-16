Analysts Turn Mixed On Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOX), Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $38.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.76.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.28% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $35.64 while ending the day at $35.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.36 million shares were traded which represents a -5.71% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. FOX had ended its last session trading at $35.96. FOX 52-week low price stands at $29.61 while its 52-week high price is $41.73.

The Fox Corporation generated 3.34 billion in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Compass Point published a research note on May 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. BofA/Merrill also rated RDN as Reiterated on May 01, 2019, with its price target of $27 suggesting that RDN could surge by 12.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.99/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.19% to reach $29.55/share. It started the day trading at $26.006 and traded between $25.81 and $25.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDN’s 50-day SMA is 24.86 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.18. The stock has a high of $26.32 for the year while the low is $14.77. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 11/29/19. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.09 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.96%, as 2.97M FOX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.49% of Radian Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.54, while the P/B ratio is 1.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 943.03K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.97%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 13.18% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RDN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -522,308 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,066,416 shares of RDN, with a total valuation of $492,676,189. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more RDN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $426,182,195 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Radian Group Inc. shares by 1.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 13,351,143 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 138,048 shares of Radian Group Inc. which are valued at $344,993,535. In the same vein, Putnam Investment Management LLC increased its Radian Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 85,266 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,030,999 shares and is now valued at $233,361,014. Following these latest developments, around 0.51% of Radian Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.